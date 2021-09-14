Betterment LLC Invests $493,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

VO opened at $244.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

