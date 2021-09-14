Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Shares of LLY opened at $237.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.98 and a 200 day moving average of $218.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

