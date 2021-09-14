Ethic Inc. Buys 2,272 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $336.01 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.93 and a 200 day moving average of $357.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.