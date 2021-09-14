Autonio One Day Volume Reaches $348,340.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and $348,340.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,450.09 or 0.99767980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.46 or 0.07204879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00936137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

