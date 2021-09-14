Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

