Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

