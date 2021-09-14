Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after buying an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 35.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 289,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,880,000 after acquiring an additional 76,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 339.3% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $177.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.21. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

