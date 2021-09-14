Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Envestnet stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

