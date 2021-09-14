Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $304.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.80 million and the highest is $312.04 million. Alkermes posted sales of $265.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.89 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

