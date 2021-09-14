Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $450.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

