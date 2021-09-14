BHZ Capital Management LP Has $415,000 Stock Position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZWI opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

