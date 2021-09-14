BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 1,834 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $34.90.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

