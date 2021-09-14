Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

