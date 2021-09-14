1,167 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 829,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,852,000. South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 12,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

