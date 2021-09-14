Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nutanix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. JMP Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,656 shares of company stock worth $4,210,080. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

