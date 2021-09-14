Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.03. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,820. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,977,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.