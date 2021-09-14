Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $583.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

