South State Corp Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

South State Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

