QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,288 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

