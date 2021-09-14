NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 524.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of NUEM opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52.

