Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

GOOGL opened at $2,846.65 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,714.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,422.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.