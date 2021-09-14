Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $39.51.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

