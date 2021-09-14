South State Corp Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

South State Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $420.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

