First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 205 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.49 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

