Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 949.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,508 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after acquiring an additional 834,051 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,457,000 after acquiring an additional 497,383 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.