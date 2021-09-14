First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $119,000 in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

NASDAQ:RXRAU opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

