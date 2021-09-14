First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 901 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

