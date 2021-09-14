Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $306,401,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $411,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of AJG opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $138.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

