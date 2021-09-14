Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.32. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of MTX opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.