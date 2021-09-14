Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.52. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $134.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $143.30.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

