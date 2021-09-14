$0.16 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.