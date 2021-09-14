State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $55.25 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $55,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 66.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

NYSE PPG opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.