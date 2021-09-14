GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0005

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 45.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $71,537.65 and approximately $43.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005629 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000201 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

