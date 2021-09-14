Analyzing Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage-Crystal Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 Li-Cycle 0 1 3 0 2.75

Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Li-Cycle has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.87%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage-Crystal Clean 7.61% 12.41% 7.74% Li-Cycle N/A -267.10% -21.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage-Crystal Clean and Li-Cycle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage-Crystal Clean $405.95 million 1.69 $11.94 million $0.38 74.76 Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage-Crystal Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Heritage-Crystal Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage-Crystal Clean beats Li-Cycle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.