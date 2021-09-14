Quantis Network Achieves Market Cap of $18,467.49 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $18,467.49 and approximately $208.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00121032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00171019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,434.65 or 1.00074446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.89 or 0.07146299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00941873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

