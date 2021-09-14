Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $360,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 102,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 56.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in WestRock by 467.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 472,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after acquiring an additional 389,314 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

NYSE:WRK opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

