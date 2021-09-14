Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

