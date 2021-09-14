Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
NYSE:SWN opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.