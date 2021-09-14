Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

