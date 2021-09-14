Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 402,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

EXPD stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

