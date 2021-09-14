Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

