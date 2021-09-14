Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,468 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of OII opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

