Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.24 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Gentex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

