NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. NICE posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

NICE opened at $296.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.07. NICE has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $304.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $109,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 7.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

