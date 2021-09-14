Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $15.32 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after buying an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 113.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.9% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $290.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,540 shares of company stock worth $103,423,668. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

