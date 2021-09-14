Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $608.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $609.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.48. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $296.17 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

