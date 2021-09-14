Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Issues Earnings Results

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOLT opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Volt Information Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

