Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.20% of Sunrun worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after buying an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $46,972,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,435,549. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

