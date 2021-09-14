Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

