Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

