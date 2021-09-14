Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.29% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

OPER stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10.

